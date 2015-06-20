20 befuddling pictures of pizza, everywhere but where you'd expect

Everyone loves pizza.

Jonpaul Douglass is no different. The Los Angeles-based photographer was walking in his neighbourhood one day when he saw a pizza tagged on a wall in his neighbourhood that was usually covered in graffiti. First he laughed out loud. Then he got an idea.

Jonpaul began a series called “#pizzainthewild,” placing pepperoni pies in a variety of areas, both urban and rural.

He likes to photograph the pizzas, which he gets them from Little Caesers, as fresh if he can, but admits that for certain situations he sometimes lets them sit in his trunk and let them get as hard as a disk.

In an interview with Heritago Radio, Jon remarked that “One of the great things about L.A. is that I can do this all day and people don’t think twice of it. My friend and I were putting like 20 pizzas on just a lazy boy recliner on the footpath one day and so many people walked by without even turning their head.” Speaking of humans, there’s never any in his shots – making the shots seem even more surreal.

He’s taken over 80-100 pizza photos in the series already, but we selected 20 of his best and most unusual images.

