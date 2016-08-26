VIDEO: Here's Domino's pizza delivery drone in action

Domino’s Australia just tested its first pizza delivery drone, DRU Drone. They plan to use the drone to deliver pizza from a New Zealand location by the end of the year.
Produced by Emma Fierberg. Original reporting by Kate Taylor.
Follow BI Video: On Twitter
Read more:
- Top IoT Companies to Watch & Invest In
- Best IoT Conferences & Expos
- IoT Wearable Devices & Technology
- How the IoT Will Affect Security & Privacy
- Ultimate IoT Research Bundle
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.