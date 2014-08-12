This Vending Machine Bakes 10-Inch Pizzas In 90 Seconds

The makers of the world’s first burrito vending machine are turning their attention to pizza.

Box Brands, based out of Los Angeles, is developing a machine that will bake a 10-inch pizza in 90 seconds.

The pies will cost $US5 and come in a variety of combinations, including a sausage-and-egg “breakfast” pizza.

The makers of the machine stress that the Pizza Box does not contain a microwave. The pies are cooked instead using a proprietary pizza oven, says Box Brands’ Joey Pomerenke.

“The idea behind the Pizza Box is to introduce the concept as the new drive-thru “ATM” or “AFFM” — Automated Fast Food Machine — as we like to call it, like you would see in a large retail parking lot,” Pomerenke said. “For the first time ever, Americans will have a pizza drive-thru option, not just burgers and tacos.”

The first Pizza Boxes are set to hit the streets of Los Angeles in five months.

In the meantime, Box Brands is expanding its burrito vending machine nationally.

The “Burrito Box” offers five different burritos, all for $US3, that customers can select from a touch-screen menu. The varieties include Chorizo Sausage, Roasted Potato, Uncured Bacon, Free-Range Chicken and Shredded Beef. All the ingredients are 100% natural with no hormones or antibiotics, according to the company.

Here’s the Burrito Box:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.