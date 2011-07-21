The Three Most Important Innovations In Pizza Delivery

Pizza has been transported in some form of the traditional delivery boxes ever since the industry’s post-World War II boom, but there has been a triplet of game-changing innovations for pizza boxes over the past 50 years that we all take for granted, according to The Atlantic.



The first one was the revolutionary corrugated pizza box. Developed by Domino’s in the 1960s, the new type of box had vents and could be stacked tall. Most pizza places still use some form of the original design today, but have adapted it to their particular niches.

Next was that little ottoman-like platform that sits in the centre of most boxes you see now. If that mini-table wasn’t there, you’d find your pizza smushed, and nobody wants a smushed pizza.

And the most recent big innovation was the insulated sleeve, which is that case that pizza guys use during transport. It keeps your pizza zipped up and fresh-on-arrival, and they didn’t even have to alter the actual box to do it.

Don’t miss: The Most Innovative Companies Of All Time >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.