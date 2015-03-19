Adam Sandler may finally have a hit with 'Pixels' -- watch the awesome trailer

Sony Pictures released the first trailer for its upcoming sci-fi comedy “Pixels.” The movie stars Adam Sandler as a former video game champion who has to fight off an invasion of classic arcade characters like Pac-Man and Donkey Kong.

Directed by Chris Columbus (“Home Alone,” “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”), the movie is based on a 2010 short film by filmmaker Patrick Jean that you can watch here.

“Pixels” will be released on July 24.

