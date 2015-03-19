Adam Sandler may finally have a hit with 'Pixels' -- watch the awesome trailer

Sony Pictures released the first trailer for its upcoming sci-fi comedy “Pixels.” The movie stars Adam Sandler as a former video game champion who has to fight off an invasion of classic arcade characters like Pac-Man and Donkey Kong.
Directed by Chris Columbus (“Home Alone,” “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”), the movie is based on a 2010 short film by filmmaker Patrick Jean that you can watch here.
“Pixels” will be released on July 24.
Follow BI Video: on Facebook
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.