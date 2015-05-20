Peter Dinklage is a Donkey Kong champ in new 'Pixels' trailer

The second trailer for “Pixels” — this summer’s Adam Sandler movie about classic video games out to destroy us all — is a lot like the first. Aliens are on an arcade game-inspired rampage, and only Adam Sandler and his pals (Kevin James, Josh Gad, and Peter Dinklage) can save us because they’re all former arcade champs.

The new trailer introduces the entire gang, which includes “Game of Thrones” star Peter Dinklage as former Donkey Kong champ (and current prison inmate?) Eddie Plant.

We see him do a little impression of Kong. It may be the best part of the trailer.

“Pixels” arrives in theatres July 24, 2015.

