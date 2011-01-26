Apple's Mac App Store Generates $1 Million In Revenue For Pixelmator

Photo: Screengrab

Apple’s Mac App Store has minted one of its first millionaires.Pixelmator, a photo editing app that runs $30, just announced that it generated $1 million in sales in 20 days.



Pixelmator is the number 4 top grossing app in the U.S. which gives us some idea about sales for the Mac App Store.

Above it are Aperture, iPhoto, and Pages — all Apple apps, which suggests it has generated at least an extra $3 million in revenue. (Pocket change for Apple, but every penny helps.)

This also suggests, as expected, the Mac App Store is still a small opportunity for developers.

If it generated $1 million in sales, it suggests it sold 33,333 copies of the app. (Unless there was a discount somewhere along the lines that we’re not aware of.) Pixelmator is number 14 in the paid app rankings.

