Pixel hair colour is a thing

Check out the hashtag #xpresionpixel on Instagram and you’ll see what all the fuss is about. The new Revlon Professional Pixel collection is making waves on an international scale and we think this is going to be the new hair colour trend to watch.
Starting in Europe, Xpresion Creativos have been launching the technique for this unique style with Revlon Professional and it has been causing a scene in the international hairdressing industry. Created with layers of precise colouring, this is even more of an art-form than we saw in the recent free-hand balayage and ombré techniques. The full details are yet to be released, and there haven’t been any salons in Australia that have showcased pixel colouring yet . . . but, watch this space! Until then, take a look at the best images, and a video of the hair moving, from Instagram of this futuristic crazy-cool colour. It’s Lego meets Avante Guard and we like it!
Unbelievable ! This is what our students do, with #xpresionpixel method #creativeeducation #cutandcolor #xpresion #xpresionstudio #xpresioncreativos #xpresionpixel #pixelatedhair #hair #hairtrend #hairdressing #hairdresser #xpresion #pixels #pixelado #pelopixelado #pixelhaircolor #pixelatedhaircolor #btcbigshot_creativecolor #btcbigshot_haircolor
This post originally appeared at POPSUGAR Australia. Justine Dunton-Rose is the Beauty editor and you can find her on Instagram and Twitter.
