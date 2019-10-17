Google made major changes to the camera on the Pixel 4 — here's our first glimpse at what it can do

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

I took some photos with Google’s newly announced Pixel 4 smartphone.

Google’s Pixel phones are often touted for having the best cameras on smartphones.

The following isn’t a review of the Pixel 4’s camera, and I’m showing you the photos without commentary or analysis.

The photos below were taken on an overcast day, providing a brief, and admittedly limited, glimpse at the kinds of photos the Pixel 4 takes. I’ll be adding more photo samples taken on a sunny day, as well as photos taken with the Pixel 4’s Night Sight and Astrophotography mode over time.

I took a walk with the Pixel 4 XL in hand and took a few shots to see how photos look on Google’s new smartphone.

Google’s Pixel phones are often touted for having the best smartphone cameras, and the company isn’t done improving it.

During its Pixel 4 announcement, Google said it made a number of enhancements like Live HDR+ that’s designed to better deal with lighting and colours, a new Astrophotography mode for the camera’s Night Sight mode, and a new zoom lens that uses optical and Google’s Super Res Zoom digital zooming for better zoomed shots.

My walk took place during an overcast day when the lighting is flat and ideal for photography, so I didn’t get to test the popular Night Sight mode. Otherwise, I got a few zoomed shots in there. It’s hard to tell whether my photos took advantage of Google’s new Live HDR+, as there’s no indication whether a photo was taken with the feature enabled.

Note that this isn’t a review. These photos are merely some samples to give you an idea of the Pixel 4’s camera. I won’t be commenting on their quality, and I’m letting you decide for yourself if you think the photos look good. I’ll also add more samples taken on a sunny day, as well as some night shots to try out Night Sight on the Pixel 4. And, of course, I’ll be doing a thorough, hands-on review of the Pixel 4 and its photo-taking capabilities in the coming weeks after I’ve spent more time with it.

The Pixel 4 starts at $US800, and the Pixel 4 XL starts at $US900. Both are available now for preorder, and will be released on October 24.

Check it out:

This photos shows how the Pixel 4 deals with colour, contrast, and finer details.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

A typical downtown scene.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The firehouse downtown and leaves turning.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

A pond and a bridge with no zoom.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The same pond and bridge at 2x zoom.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

And again, but with the Pixel 4’s maximum of 8x zoom.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

A closeup shot of a tag on a tree with the blurry background “bokeh” effect, taken with the standard camera mode, not portrait mode.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

A park path in fall in New England.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Back from my walk, and I found one of my cats like this.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

This photo taken at twilight wasn’t taken with Night Sight.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

