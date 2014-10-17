Pixar's 22 Rules For Telling A Great Story

Pixar A still from Pixar’s 2012 film ‘Brave.’

Ever since Pixar made its first feature-length film “Toy Story” in 1995, it has been capturing the world’s imagination with hit movies like “Monsters, Inc.,” “WALL•E,” and “Up.”

It has won 27 Oscars and brought in more than $US8 billion in gross revenues. And while Pixar is known for establishing the CGI animated feature and pushing graphical boundaries, it is as much known for its brilliant storytelling that appeals to people of all ages.

Last year, former Pixar story artist Emma Coats took to Twitter to share some of the wisdom she gained working on the films “Brave” and “Monsters University.”

Gavin McMahon, cofounder of New York-based communications consulting firm fassforward, collected these insights into a presentation he thinks managers and entrepreneurs can benefit from, whether they’re selling an idea or a product. He tells us that effective storytelling is an essential leadership skill. “It’s an antidote to increasing complexity, the day to day grind of meetings, email jail, and death by PowerPoint,” he says.

We’ve published the presentation here with fassforward’s permission.

