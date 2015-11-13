This life-sized replica of Andy's room from 'Toy Story 3' is perfect

The original “Toy Story” will celebrate its 20th anniversary this month.

The franchise remains extremely popular — and still inspires fans.

Morgan and Mason McGrew, two brothers from Iowa, are in the midst of directing a live action “Toy Story 3” fan film, which they have been working on since 2011.

The even built an exact replica of Andy’s bedroom in “Toy Story 3.” (Via The Pixarist on Tumblr).

Take a look for yourself at all the little details they got right in bringing one of Pixar’s greatest creations to life.

In 'Toy Story 3,' the door of Andy's room is covered in stickers, posters, and a dartboard. The combination 'really gives off the teenager-vibe,' the McGrew brothers said. Disney/Pixar The McGrews were able to find a nearly identical dartboard 'for only $5 at a thrift shop.' Morgan and Mason McGrew In the movie, Andy's room looks just about as messy as any incoming college student. Disney/Pixar The brothers tried to get every last detail right, including a whiteboard calendar on Andy's wall. They were even able to almost perfectly re-create his handwriting. Morgan and Mason McGrew Pixar's is impeccable at making inanimate objects look real. However, you can tell the desk in the movie was animated by a computer. Disney/Pixar The McGrews managed to find a red desk for their version. The animated desk looked a bit more round, but the Post-its and cup are in perfect position. Morgan and Mason McGrew Andy's bed has been an iconic part of the 'Toy Story' universe ever since Buzz Lightyear first flew off of it. Disney/Pixar The McGrews even got the sticker right. Morgan McGrew said their biggest challenge was putting the posters and stickers in the right places. Morgan and Mason McGrew In 'Toy Story 3,' the toys were kept in a chest that looked like a wagon from the Oregon Trail. It has been around since the first 'Toy Story,' but teen Andy covered it in stickers. Disney/Pixar The McGrews built a perfect replica. Morgan and Mason McGrew By 'Toy Story 3,' Andy's dog Buster is a lot older and a lot sleepier. Disney/Pixar As far as we can tell, the dog in the McGrews' version is real, and a very good actor. Morgan and Mason McGrew

