Take A Look Inside The Amazing Pixar Studios

Pixar Studios gave the New York Times access to tour its amazing offices where Academy Award-winning films like Wall-E and Up were created.



In the video below, you get to see the infinite amount of detail that goes into making a Pixar animated film. Steve Jobs, who was the former CEO of Pixar, personally oversaw the design and construction of the Pixar offices.

“Steve designed it so that there would be a lot of forced collisions of people,” says a Pixar emploiyee. “He always felt that the best meetings were meetings that happened spontaneously in the hallway.”

Check out Pixar’s amazing office in the video below:

