Here's What It's Like To Be Inside A Pixar Story Meeting

Pixar’s animated films are known for being box-office hits.

They range from “Finding Nemo,” “Up,” and most recently “Monsters University.”

Ever wonder how one of their coveted movies comes to life?

Vulture posted an exclusive look inside one of the crew’s story meetings with legendary Pixar director and producer John Lasseter while working out gags for “Monsters University.”

The film is out on DVD October 29.

Here’s a better look at some of the monster sketches seen in the video:

And here’s Lasseter:

