The directors for Pixar's 'Soul' gathered consultants to ensure film avoided harmful Black stereotypes

Pixar Pixar gathered consultants and formed a brain trust to help tell an authentic Black story with its next movie.

The first trailer for Pixar’s “Soul” showed a Black man, Joe, fall down a manhole and become a soul.

The teaser concerned some fans who thought this may be the latest example of a film to perpetuate a trope where Black leads in animated movies are transformed into animals or other creatures for the duration of a film.

During a virtual press conference, codirector Pete Docter said the team was initially unaware of the trope.

He added that the main protagonist, voiced by Jamie Foxx, appears human for at least half of the film.

Docter told Insider that in an early version of the film, Joe spent most of its time in the soul world. But at this point the lead character wasn’t Black.

Codirector Kemp Powers added the animators had to create “caution cones” since it’s the first time Pixar is “telling a Black man’s story in an animated film.”

As a result, Pixar brought in consultants and created a brain trust for the movie, which included the company’s Black animators and storytellers.

Pixar also worked with cinematographer Bradford Young to ensure they captured Black skin accurately on screen.

When the first teaser for Pixar’s forthcoming movie, “Soul,” was released last year it showed a middle-aged Black man falling into a New York City manhole. He was then transformed into a blue-green soul.

Although the film was initially celebrated for making history as Pixar’s first-ever animated film led by a Black actor (Jamie Foxx), once the trailer hit the internet it immediately prompted concern.

Movie lovers were wary that “Soul” could be the latest in a string of animated movies (“The Princess and the Frog,” “Spies in Disguise,” “The Emperor’s New Groove”) to perpetuate a harmful stereotype where Black or people of colour in leading roles are transformed into animals or creatures for a majority of the movie.

When Insider previewed about the first 35 minutes of the movie back in September from the comfort of home, we were equally concerned as we watched the evolution of the film’s protagonist, Joe Gardner (Foxx).

Pixar Joe becomes a soul roughly 10 minutes into ‘Soul.’

The film follows Joe, a middle school band teacher with dreams of becoming a jazz musician, as he lands a huge music gig. On the biggest day of his life, his life appears to be cut tragically short.

We were slightly relieved when, unexpectedly, the character went back into his human body around the film’s half-hour mark.

During a virtual press conference for the film, which Insider attended, directors Pete Docter and Kemp Powers, along with producer Dana Murray were asked if they had any thoughts on the trend of Black characters not appearing human in an animated film’s entirety.

Pete Docter said the team was initially unaware of the trope. Joe’s time in the movie is split about evenly on Earth and in the “soul” world.



Disney/Pixar As the film starts, you may think Joe will be in the ‘soul’ world for the majority of the movie. That’s not the case, directors said.

“We were unaware of that [trope] as we started, but we certainly became aware,” Docter, who’s also Pixar’s chief creative officer, said during the conference.

Pixar has been working on “Soul” for about the past five years since the release of 2015’s “Inside Out,” which earned an Oscar.

“My hope is that when you see the whole film, there is plenty of Joe on screen,” Docter continued. “I think we have over 50 per cent on Earth that follows Joe’s life, his places of where he goes, people he’s with, and then the other part is in the soul world.”

Powers, who joined the film during its last two years of production, told press that at the time he joined, the film was in “pretty rough form.” The director, who initially joined the film as a writer, said Joe’s character needed a lot of fleshing out.

“I think it’s a legitimate concern, but it’s also about context,” Powers, who identifies as Black, added. “I’m as sensitive to those things as anyone else. For me, it’s definitely about the context in which you tell this character’s story. There were a lot of caution cones we had to put up … [to,] for the first time, [tell] a Black man’s story in an animated film, being aware of how easy it is to go off the rails.”

The film originally spent most of its time in the soul world. Still, back then the movie didn’t star a Black lead.



Disney/Pixar Pete Docter told Insider an early idea for ‘Soul’ was shaped around the story of a soul character. In the above photo, Tina Fey voices a soul named 22.

“The very first incarnation of the story spent almost no time on Earth,” Docter told Insider in a separate interview via Zoom. “It was all in the soul world. I’m not sure Joe was African American at that point.”

“I don’t know that we specified too much, but the roles were flipped. 22 [a soul voiced by Tina Fey] was the lead, this character, who doesn’t want to go be born,” Docter continued.

The director said when the lead character ultimately became Joe, they decided to add more moments from his life.

“As we got into the specificity of who this guy was, it wasn’t like a mandate, ‘We have to spend 50 [minutes] … that was the way the story organically grew,” Docter said of the nearly equal amounts of time Joe spends on Earth versus being a soul.

“Honestly, going back and forth between the realms was always a part of the story,” Powers told Insider. “We didn’t realise percentage-wise how much time was spent in one or the other until someone asked us outright. We counted up all the sequences, you’re like, ‘Oh, look at that about 50-50,’ but it wasn’t in any way, a conscious effort. It was, very much organic because understand, Joe doesn’t turn into a soul. The point of the film is that everyone has a soul … All of our souls are presented in the same way and the same colour.”

When Powers joined the film he brought a lot of his personal experience to Joe’s character, but he told Pixar his wasn’t the experience of every Black person. It’s why they formed a brain trust.



Deborah Coleman / Pixar Kemp Powers told press he was originally invited onto ‘Soul’ as a writer about two years ago. Here he is during a ‘brain trust’ meeting for the film in August 2018 with Pete Docter and Dana Murray.

When Powers joined the film, he told press back in September, he noticed he had a lot of commonalities with Joe, which helped inform the character. They’re both in their mid-40s. They’re both from New York City. And while Powers used to be a music critic, the fictional character he was creating was a musician.

“It was very important that the film transcended any one person’s life,” Powers noted, however. “As I said to Pete and Dana from the very beginning, I don’t represent every Black person’s experience.”

The “Soul” team reached out to consultants, who they kept close throughout the entire creative process. They also created an internal brain trust made up of Black Pixar story animators and artists to make sure the film accurately reflected Black culture.

Cultural and musical consultants on the film included Questlove, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” band leader Jon Batiste, educator Dr. Johnnetta B. Cole, actor Daveed Diggs, Herbie Hancock, Marcus McLaurine, Dr. Peter Archer, Dr. Christopher Bell, Terri Lyne Carrington, George Spencer, and Bradford Young.

Deborah Coleman/Pixar Cinematographer Bradford Young (second from left) meets with ‘Soul’ film crew members, including Steve Pilcher, Pete Docter, and Ian Megibben, on February 5, 2019 at Pixar Animation Studios.

As part of their research, Pixar took trips to New York City to visit a middle school, jazz clubs in Manhattan, and the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

“We needed to visit our local barber and tailor shops to hear their voices and their stories. As a team, we needed to be honest with the things that we were not familiar with and be a sponge to those who were so that we may respectfully imbue it in our work,” Pixar animator Montaque Ruffin said during the conference.

It was Powers, ultimately, who suggested the film include a barbershop because he wanted to see Black hair animated the Pixar way.

Murray told Insider the teams took care not only to animate Black hair correctly, but also to make sure the lighting of Black skin reflected reality. Specifically, Young, a cinematographer whose work includes “Selma,” “When They See Us,” and “Arrival,” came in and worked with the film’s director of photography to ensure Black skin shined onscreen.

“Soul” is the first film for which Pixar held an

advanced

screening for an entirely Black audience.



Pixar A still from Pixar’s ‘Soul.’

“I’ll admit that was, for me, on a personal level, one of the most anxiety-inducing days I had on this film because I spent years working on this movie, that, ultimately, I wanted to show to my family so that they could be proud of me and that Black audience in that theatre, in many ways, represented my family,” Powers said.

“I can’t tell you how relieved I was at the end of that screening to hear the overwhelming, positive reaction to it,” he added.

Powers said he was relieved by the feedback especially since he knows first hand how diversity is lacking in animation.

“We never at any point try to dismiss people’s concerns. Animation is not an industry where there’s been a great deal of representation. It just hasn’t,” he added. “I feel that Pixar is one of the few places that’s been very genuine in recognising the shortcomings and making a tremendous effort to start to rectify it.”

“This film is that first effort. Keep in mind, I was invited on as a writer and then made a partner as a co-director. And, it’s a sad reality that there haven’t been many Black people in general in positions of power in animation,” Powers noted. “Just in the couple of years that I was at Pixar, I watched the number of Black animators and Black story artists increase. I just love the fact that rather than just talk about it, Pixar was moved to action and I can speak to that having witnessed it.”

“Soul” will now be released exclusively on Disney Plus on December 25.

