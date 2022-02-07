Pixar sent Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell a boy band-inspired scrapbook to convince them to write music for their next animated movie, ‘Turning Red’

Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish wrote three new songs for Pixar’s next movie, ‘Turning Red.’ Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS, Disney/Pixar, Insider composite by Kirsten Acuna

Pixar’s next movie, “Turning Red,” features new music from Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.

The siblings wrote three new songs that will be featured in the animated film, performed by a fictional boy band, 4*Town, a nod to boy bands of the late ’90s and early aughts. O’Connell also voices one of the boy band members, Jesse.

“Turning Red,” set in 2002, follows Mei (Rosalie Chiang) and her middle school friends as they’re desperate to see 4*Town in concert. Unfortunately, after being royally embarrassed in public by her well-meaning (but overbearing) mom (Sandra Oh), Mei wakes to find herself turning into a giant red panda whenever she gets overly excited. That’s not exactly the look you want if you’re trying to see the boy band of your dreams.

During a virtual press day for the film back in January, Insider screened about the first half-hour of “Turning Red” where we got a glimpse of the boy band, starring in a TV commercial for a concert Mei wants to attend.

We also learned how the superstar siblings wound up working on the Pixar film and what to expect from the singles they wrote for the film.

Pixar pitched ‘Turning Red’ to the siblings by sending them a handmade scrapbook.

“Turning Red” producer Lindsey Collins (“Wall-E,” “Finding Dory”) credits her kid’s love for Eilish and a scrapbook featuring the musician’s heads on cartoon characters to landing the pair.

“I have three teenagers at home, so music is constantly playing in my house, in my car, everywhere,” Collins told press mid-January over Zoom. “Billie Eilish was actually relatively unknown but adored by my kids in 2016 when her song ‘Ocean Eyes’ was being played on repeat in my house. So when we started to think about songwriters who could kind of capture the early-2000 sound and bring something fresh to it, Billie’s name came up.”

Collins said Eilish and O’Connell quickly became their dream choice after researching with the Disney music team.

However, the “Turning Red” team, led by director Domee Shi (“Bao”), thought it may be a “weird ask” of the duo. So they made an elaborate scrapbook, featuring the two, to pitch the film. It was meant to look like something the film’s lead character made so they got a feel for Mei (Rosalie Chiang) and understood her obsession with the band.

“We weren’t even sure they’d take the meeting,” Collins said. “We made this scrapbook. It was actually a physical scrapbook that looked something like Mei would make herself. It had doodles and drawings and photos and fan art, and we cut out Billie and Finneas’ head and put them on 4*Town characters.”

“It turns out the scrapbook worked because Billie and Finneas agreed to do it,” Collins added.

The team met with the siblings in Los Angeles pre-pandemic to walk them through what they were looking for and to show them an early look at the film, noting that the duo received “early clips” and “storyboards of the scenes that showcased the songs.”

“They’re animation fans,” Collins explained. “They kind of instantly got what we were going for and pitching.”

Eilish and O’Connell wrote a love ballad, a banger the Pixar team couldn’t get out of their heads, and another original song.

Once the two joined the project, Collins and the “Turning Red” team gave Eilish and O’Connell ideas for three original songs they wanted for the film.

“The first one we said was called the confidence booster,” Collins said. “That’s the song you sing to one of your friends when they’re feeling down.”

“Then we want a hit song that everybody knows,” she said of the second song the pair wrote. “It’s the song you can’t get out of your head, and you belt out at full volume in the car — and literally they delivered massively on that one. I think we’re all still singing the songs.”

Collins described the third song as a love ballad “that makes you feel like you just had your heartbroken, even though you’re 13 and have never gone on a date.”

“It’s that song that makes you like, ‘I get it. I get what heartbreak feels like,'” she added, saying they loved the songs so much that they started inserting them into other small moments of the film.

“We were always like, “Can we play it in this scene, too?'” and ‘What if the girls are singing it here, too?’ We tried to take advantage as much as possible of the songs that they delivered,” Collins said.

They recorded the music during the pandemic, building tiny houses for each performer to sing safely inside.

In addition to O’Connell, Jordan Fisher, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva, and Josh Levi voice the other members of 4*Town: Robaire, Aaron T., Tae Young, and Aaron Z., respectively.

When Pixar needed to record the music with the group and Eilish during the pandemic, one of the challenges was to capture their performances together, safely.

Instead of singing alongside one another, Collins said each performer “had their own hut…that had windows” so they could sing and “see each other through the windows.”

You’ll be able to hear Eilish and O’Connell’s new songs when “Turning Red” debuts on Disney+ on March 11.