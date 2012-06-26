Pixar Out 'Braves' Vampire Hunters — Here's Your Box—Office Roundup

Photo: Disney / Pixar

Cartoons outperformed scary blockbusters this weekend. While “Brave” was the ultimate child pleaser and shall perform well at the box office, as Pixar films tend to do, “Brave” was anything but what the title suggests.



Other than one real “brave” moment near the film’s end, the movie sacrificed too much seriousness for silliness ultimately making “Brave” no different from other animated releases.

Despite the film’s huge opening, it didn’t outperform “The Lorax” which earned $70 million its opening weekend.

Back in January, we expected the initial hype for “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter” to hold out until summer. However, the film’s marketing died down, allowing news of the film to become lost among anticipation for a trio of superhero flicks.

Out of the top 10 this week are “Moonrise Kingdom,” “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” and, to little surprise, “Battleship.”

