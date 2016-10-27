The "Pixar of virtual reality" raises $25 million in new funding-- hear Baobab Studio's CEO at IGNITION

Imagine if sometime in the near future you could do more than just go see a movie.

Rather than passively watching scenes unfold, you could immerse yourself in the action. You could experience the plot. You could live the story.

Virtual reality promises to make that vision a reality.

Right now we’re just scraping the surface of what VR has to offer. But pioneers like Baobab Studios are working hard to bring this exciting technology to mainstream films.

Think of Baobab as the Pixar of VR. They have recently released crowd-pleasing animated VR shorts like “Invasion!” and “Asteroids!” last week they raised $25 million in Series B financing, attracting investors such as Comcast Ventures, Samsung, and Twentieth Century Fox, bringing their total funding to $31 million.

VR isn’t some fad. It’s an exciting new frontier in entertainment and technology. Attend Business Insider’s flagship conference this December to hear more about it. IGNITION will feature a talk from Maureen Fan, cofounder and CEO of Baobab. She’ll fill us in on all the fascinating developments that VR has undergone in recent years. We’ll stay on the topic of VR for a deep-dive on VR and sports featuring NextVR and VR production with 20th Century Fox, VR studio Kite & Lightning, and leading VT technology provider, Jaunt Inc.

The conference is happening December 5-7 at the Time Warner Center in New York City. Don’t miss your chance to learn more about VR and other innovative technologies.

IGNITION speakers include Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Axel Springer; Dave Finocchio, CEO of Bleacher Report; Arianna Huffington, founder of Thrive Global, and many more.

Sign up today before tickets sell out!





