Here are all of the Pixar movies coming to theatres in the next few years

Clear out your weekends for the next few years — there are a lot of fantastic animated films coming to the big screen.
During Disney’s weekend-long D23 fan convention, the plans for all of the Disney/Pixar animation films in the upcoming years were presented to audiences.
We’ll be seeing some familiar faces (Woody and Buzz Lightyear will return for “Toy Story 4”) while meeting some new ones.
Here is everything you can expect to see from Disney from now through 2017 (and potentially 2018!)
You’ll be “Finding Dory” in no time.
In the film, we get to see a world where dinosaurs and humans lived together. 'The Good Dinosaur' will feature a dino named Arlo who befriends a little boy he names 'Spot.'
The film's plot will follow the beloved Dory (voiced by Ellen Degeneres) will go on a search for her family and meet a bunch of new creatures along the way
'Coco' is a movie inspired by the Mexican celebration 'Dia De Los Muertes,' which translates to 'the day of the dead.' It's coming out in November 2017.
Everyone seems to be pumped for the release of 'Toy Story 4,' which follows the romance revolved around beloved characters Bo Peep and Woody.
'Cars 3' follows the first and second 'Cars' films. 2011's sequel collected over $559 million worldwide in theatres.
