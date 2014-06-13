Pixar's Next Movie 'Inside Out' Is About The Inner-Workings Of The Brain

Disney / Pixar ‘WALL-E’ featured a robot left on Earth in the year 2805 to clean up the planet’s waste.

From “Toy Story” to “Wall-E,” Pixar has brought us some of the most emotional and thought-provoking animated pictures.

One of the reasons the studio’s movies continue to win Academy Awards year after year is not only because they take risks and innovate, but because they offer something which we all can relate to — whether its our incessant reliance on technology in “Wall-E” or letting go of a favourite toy in the “Toy Story” trilogy.

When the studio’s next movie comes out, it’s going to try and outdo itself again.

Pixar’s 15th animated picture, “Inside Out,” will take us inside the mind of an 11-year-old girl and introduce us to the different emotions that make up the brain.

Sound like a hard sell?

A little bit — but we thought the same initially when Pixar said there was nearly no dialogue in the first half hour of “Wall-E.” It ended up being amazing.

During a one-hour presentation at the Animation Film Festival in France this week, “Inside Out” director Pete Docter gave an overview of the new film that explores the change that happens in a child’s brain from adolescence into adulthood.

According to Variety’s Peter Debruge, it will change the way people think about the very way we think.

The film will personify five different emotions — Fear (Bill Hader), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Joy (Amy Poehler), Disgust (Mindy Kaling), and Anger (Lewis Black) — and show how they interact with each other to help an individual process new experiences and form memories.

Docter said the film was inspired by his daughter to show “there is something that is lost when you grow up.”

Here’s how Debruge described a scene shown from the film:

Docter explained that Riley and her parents relocate from a quiet rural home to San Francisco at a particularly impressionable age, resulting in a new-school trauma that forces Joy and Sadness out of the control panel and into the far, unfamiliar reaches of her mind. While Fear, Disgust and Anger awkwardly try to keep things under control — as illustrated in a second clip set around the family dinner table which Pixar unveiled at CinemaCon in March — Joy and Sadness put aside their differences and take audiences through a tour of Riley’s thinking process.

So far, the film has received very positive reception during screenings at both Disney’s D23 Expo and CinemaCon.

Docter said after test screenings, there were already audiences who were analysing their behaviours.

All together, Pixar’s catalogue of movies have generated more than $US8 billion at the box office worldwide.

We’ll have to wait until June 2015 to see if Pixar can pull it off again.

