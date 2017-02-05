90 Easter eggs you may have missed in all 17 of Pixar's movies

If you’re a Pixar fan, you know that each movie has hidden references hinting at the studio or past and future Pixar films.
Disney and Pixar recently released a video from its site OhMyDisney sharing several Easter eggs connecting each Pixar movie together.
While it shared some Easter eggs you may not have been aware of, there are a lot more hidden references to be found in Pixar’s films, from the Pizza Planet truck to some of your favourite characters hiding in plain site.
INSIDER rounded up some of the best Easter eggs from each of Pixar’s 17 movies you may have missed:
'TOY STORY': The licence plate on Andy's mum's van reads A113, one of the most significant Pixar Easter eggs you can spot in each film.
A113 is a nod to the CalArts first-year graphic design and character animation classroom where many artists and animators at Pixar studied. You can read more about it here.
When Buzz tries to prove that he can fly, he bounces off of the famous Pixar Luxo ball. It became a popular Easter egg in future Pixar movies to come.
Lee Unkrich, one of the film's editors and the director of 'Toy Story 3,' is obsessed with the movie. He runs the film's fan site The Overlook Hotel.
The Pizza Planet truck from 'Toy Story' can be seen in almost every Pixar movie. Here it is outside a trailer in 'A Bug's Life.'
The stars are the outline of the Pixar lamp which appears in the opening logo sequence. It was in Pixar's 1986 computer-animated short Luxo Jr.
It looks like there's an early version of Lotso, the mean-spirited bear viewers meet later in 'Toy Story 3,' in the Al's Toy Barn ad at the film's start.
In a 2010 NPR interview, 'Toy Story 3' director Lee Unkrich said Lotso was in an original idea for a Pixar movie before they every came up with 'Toy Story.'
It's hard to miss the 'Bug's Life' characters Flik and Heimlich during a 'Toy Story 2' outtake at the end of the movie.
There are lots of 'Bug's Life' references in 'Toy Story 2.' Mrs. Potato Head can be seen reading a 'Bug's Life' storybook.
There's a 'Bug's Life'-themed calendar in Andy's room. You can also spot the giant Mickey watch on the wall behind them.
Right before Buzz comes across a wall of Buzz Lightyear toys, he passes by a series of 'A Bug's Life' toys in Al's Toy Barn.
The Pizza Planet truck is used by Buzz, Mr. Potato Head, Slinky, and crew to chase Al to the airport and rescue Woody.
'MONSTERS, INC.': Here's an easy one. Nemo from 'Finding Nemo' pops up in Boo's bedroom near the end of the film.
Randall uses Andy's cloud wallpaper from 'Toy Story' to practice his 'Monsters, Inc.' camouflage skills.
The trailer that Randall winds up in near the film's end is the same one shown in 'A Bug's Life.' The Pizza Planet truck is still parked outside.
Look closely and Buzz Lightyear can be spotted in the dentist's waiting room. The aeroplane he flew around Andy's room is on the bookshelf to the right.
You'll also see a hint at Pixar's next film, 'The Incredibles,' in 'Finding Nemo.' Mr. Incredible is on the comic's cover that a child is reading in the dentist's office.
The Pizza Planet truck appears in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment when the fish tank crew are escaping the dentist's office.
'THE INCREDIBLES': If this car in the background looked familiar, it's because it's featured in Pixar's next movie.
The Luxo ball can be seen in the animated short 'Jack-Jack Attack' which was included on the DVD release of 'The Incredibles.'
'CARS': The 95 on Lightning McQueen is a reference to 1995, the year 'Toy Story,' Pixar's first movie, came out.
Numerous trucks seen at a pitstop have references to several Pixar movies. There's one with the initials 'FN,' presumably for 'Finding Nemo.' Another labelled iInc. appears to marry together the 'Incredibles' and 'Monsters, Inc.' titles.
'UP': When Carl's house begins to float into the sky, we see Lotso from 'Toy Story 3' and the Luxo ball in a girl's bedroom.
That plane she's playing with is also the one Buzz flew around Andy's room in 'Toy Story.'
The Pizza Planet truck can be seen several times during 'Up,' including once in the street while Carl's house takes off.
Nemo is hiding out as a sticker on Andy's toy box as the toys are confounded by the army men departing for a new life outside of the college-bound teen's bedroom.
This scene isn't in the movie, but an image released for the film shows a postcard on top of Andy's dresser that has 'Up' characters Carl and Ellie Fredricksen's names on it.
When Mater and Lightning McQueen drive by the Radiator Springs Drive-In in 'Cars 2,' they're playing 'The Incredibmobiles,' a nod to 'The Incredibles.'
'BRAVE': There are a lot of Pixar references in the Witch's home, including a carving of Sulley from 'Monsters, Inc.'
An eagle-eyed fan noticed A113 was carved as Roman numerals (ACXIII) above the door in the witch's home.
Source: OhMyDisney/YouTube
The Luxo ball can be seen in graffiti on the wall behind two characters during the Scare Games's first challenge.
A poster about the Winds of Change in Randall's room is a callback to one of the chameleon's lines in 'Monsters, Inc.'
During the last event of the Scare Games, there's a dinosaur toy on the floor that looks like Arlo from 'The Good Dinosaur.'
Mike's locker has some memorabilia from his girlfriend Celia. Her photo has a note which refers to him as her 'googley bear,' a nickname she calls him in 'Monsters, Inc.'
'INSIDE OUT': Joy picks up a memory bubble which shows children going down a slide. It closely resembles the playset at Sunnyside Daycare in 'Toy Story 3.'
The Luxo ball can be spotted in the living room while Riley is playing with her imaginary friend Bing Bong.
It's one of three times fans have spotted it in the movie in a memory ball.
Nemo can be spotted on the board game titled 'Find Me!' while Joy and Sadness are on their adventure.
If you've been to Epcot in Walt Disney World, you know that's Figment, the Imagination mascot. Pretty fitting of him to be a figment in Riley's mind.
'THE GOOD DINOSAUR': You'll never find Toy Story's Pizza Planet truck hidden in this asteroid belt. Can you see it?
It's there just floating out in space. This is probably the least believable appearance by the truck.
There weren't any cars in the stone age, so Pixar had to get clever when hiding A113. Do you see it here?
The registration number for the boat that grabs Dory outside the Marine Life Institute is PA1200. That's short for Pixar's address: 1200 Park Avenue.
Let's see if you can spot this one. There's a character from 'Inside Out' hiding in this group of children.
One of the first promotional images released for 'Finding Dory' had a 'Finding Nemo' Easter egg. Can you spot it?
