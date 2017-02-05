90 Easter eggs you may have missed in all 17 of Pixar's movies

If you’re a Pixar fan, you know that each movie has hidden references hinting at the studio or past and future Pixar films.

Disney and Pixar recently released a video from its site OhMyDisney sharing several Easter eggs connecting each Pixar movie together.

While it shared some Easter eggs you may not have been aware of, there are a lot more hidden references to be found in Pixar’s films, from the Pizza Planet truck to some of your favourite characters hiding in plain site.

INSIDER rounded up some of the best Easter eggs from each of Pixar’s 17 movies you may have missed:

