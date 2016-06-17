Pixar's most successful movies at the box office, including record-breaking 'Incredibles 2'

With the release of its 20th film, “Incredibles 2,” in June, Pixar continued a streak of box-office domination that began with the release of its first film, “Toy Story,” in 1995.

This week, “Incredibles 2” became the highest-grossing Pixar film at the worldwide box office, surpassing a record set by 2010’s “Toy Story 3.”

Though each Pixar release has made the studio a substantial net profit, not every movie has lived up to the success of some of the company’s true blockbusters.

Referencing Box Office Mojo’s and The Numbers’ sales and production statistics for each film, we’ve ranked all 20 Pixar movies so far by their global net profit.

We subtracted production budgets from worldwide box-office grosses to estimate which Pixar film has been the most financially successful. (This calculation doesn’t take inflation or additional costs like marketing into account, so actual, adjusted net profits would vary, and increase for older films.)

Read on to see which Pixar film came out on top:

20. “The Good Dinosaur” (2015) – $US144.7 million

Disney / Pixar

Global box-office gross: $US332.2 million

Production budget: $US187.5 million

19. “Cars 3” (2017) – $US208.9 million

Global box-office gross: $US383.9 million

Production budget: $US175 million

18. “A Bug’s Life” (1998) – $US243.2 million

Disney / Pixar

Global box-office gross: $US363.2 million

Production budget: $US120 million

17. “Cars” (2006) – $US342.2 million

Disney / Pixar

Global box-office gross: $US462.2 million

Production budget: $US120 million

16. “Toy Story” (1995) – $US343.5 million

Disney / Pixar

Global box-office gross: $US373.5 million

Production budget: $US30 million

15. “WALL-E” (2008) – $US353.2 million

Disney / Pixar

Global box-office gross: $US533.2 million

Production budget: $US180 million

14. “Brave” (2012) – $US355.4 million

Disney / Pixar

Global box-office gross: $US540.4 million

Production budget: $US185 million

13. “Cars 2” (2011) – $US362.1 million

Disney / Pixar

Global box-office gross: $US562.1 million

Production budget: $US200 million

12. “Toy Story 2” (1999) – $US407.3 million

Disney / Pixar

Global box-office gross: $US497.3 million

Production budget: $US90 million

11. “Monsters Inc.” (2001) – $US462.4 million

Disney / Pixar

Global box-office gross: $US577.4 million

Production budget: $US115 million

10. “Ratatouille” (2007) – $US470.7 million

Disney / Pixar

Global box-office gross: $US620.7 million

Production budget: $US150 million

9. “The Incredibles” (2004) – $US541 million

Disney / Pixar

Global box-office gross: $US633 million

Production budget: $US92 million

8. “Monsters University” (2013) – $US544.2 million

Disney / Pixar

Global box-office gross: $US744.2 million

Production budget: $US200 million

7. “UP” (2009) – $US560 million

Disney / Pixar

Global box-office gross: $US735 million

Production budget: $US175 million

6. “Coco” (2017) – $US632.1 million

Global box-office gross: $US807.1 million

Production budget: $US175 million

5. “Inside Out” (2015) – $US682.6 million

Disney / Pixar

Global box-office gross: $US857.6 million

Production budget: $US175 million

4. “Finding Dory” (2016) – $US828.5 million

Global box-office gross: $US1.028 billion

Production budget: $US200 million

3. “Finding Nemo” (2003) – $US846.3 million

Disney / Pixar

Global box-office gross: $US940.3 million

Production budget: $US94 million

2. “Toy Story 3” (2010) – $US866.9 million

Disney / Pixar

Global box-office gross: $US1.066 billion

Production budget: $US200 million

1. “Incredibles 2” (2018) – $US964.8 million

Disney

Global box-office gross: $US1.164 billion

Production budget: $US200 million

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.