Pixar's most successful movies at the box office, including record-breaking 'Incredibles 2'

With the release of its 20th film, “Incredibles 2,” in June, Pixar continued a streak of box-office domination that began with the release of its first film, “Toy Story,” in 1995.
This week, “Incredibles 2” became the highest-grossing Pixar film at the worldwide box office, surpassing a record set by 2010’s “Toy Story 3.”
Though each Pixar release has made the studio a substantial net profit, not every movie has lived up to the success of some of the company’s true blockbusters.
Referencing Box Office Mojo’s and The Numbers’ sales and production statistics for each film, we’ve ranked all 20 Pixar movies so far by their global net profit.
We subtracted production budgets from worldwide box-office grosses to estimate which Pixar film has been the most financially successful. (This calculation doesn’t take inflation or additional costs like marketing into account, so actual, adjusted net profits would vary, and increase for older films.)
Read on to see which Pixar film came out on top:
20. “The Good Dinosaur” (2015) – $US144.7 million
Global box-office gross: $US332.2 million
Production budget: $US187.5 million
19. “Cars 3” (2017) – $US208.9 million
Global box-office gross: $US383.9 million
Production budget: $US175 million
18. “A Bug’s Life” (1998) – $US243.2 million
Global box-office gross: $US363.2 million
Production budget: $US120 million
17. “Cars” (2006) – $US342.2 million
Global box-office gross: $US462.2 million
Production budget: $US120 million
16. “Toy Story” (1995) – $US343.5 million
Global box-office gross: $US373.5 million
Production budget: $US30 million
15. “WALL-E” (2008) – $US353.2 million
Global box-office gross: $US533.2 million
Production budget: $US180 million
14. “Brave” (2012) – $US355.4 million
Global box-office gross: $US540.4 million
Production budget: $US185 million
13. “Cars 2” (2011) – $US362.1 million
Global box-office gross: $US562.1 million
Production budget: $US200 million
12. “Toy Story 2” (1999) – $US407.3 million
Global box-office gross: $US497.3 million
Production budget: $US90 million
11. “Monsters Inc.” (2001) – $US462.4 million
Global box-office gross: $US577.4 million
Production budget: $US115 million
10. “Ratatouille” (2007) – $US470.7 million
Global box-office gross: $US620.7 million
Production budget: $US150 million
9. “The Incredibles” (2004) – $US541 million
Global box-office gross: $US633 million
Production budget: $US92 million
8. “Monsters University” (2013) – $US544.2 million
Global box-office gross: $US744.2 million
Production budget: $US200 million
7. “UP” (2009) – $US560 million
Global box-office gross: $US735 million
Production budget: $US175 million
6. “Coco” (2017) – $US632.1 million
Global box-office gross: $US807.1 million
Production budget: $US175 million
5. “Inside Out” (2015) – $US682.6 million
Global box-office gross: $US857.6 million
Production budget: $US175 million
4. “Finding Dory” (2016) – $US828.5 million
Global box-office gross: $US1.028 billion
Production budget: $US200 million
3. “Finding Nemo” (2003) – $US846.3 million
Global box-office gross: $US940.3 million
Production budget: $US94 million
2. “Toy Story 3” (2010) – $US866.9 million
Global box-office gross: $US1.066 billion
Production budget: $US200 million
1. “Incredibles 2” (2018) – $US964.8 million
Global box-office gross: $US1.164 billion
Production budget: $US200 million
