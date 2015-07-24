Pixar made one very small change for the Japanese version of 'Inside Out'

Pixar Disgust (Mindy Kaling), Anger (Lewis Black), and Fear (Bill Hader) in ‘Inside Out.’

Some things tend to get lost in translation when making their way from one country to another. Luckily for Pixar, they had the technology to fix a very small, but important, cultural gap.

According to David Lally, a tech artist at Pixar, all the broccoli from “Inside Out” was swapped out with green peppers for the Japanese version.

This small change has been making the rounds on Reddit, but it was first posted to Lally’s Twitter account:

All of the broccoli in #InsideOut was swapped w/ green peppers for Japan. Peppers are ‘Disgust’ there, not broccoli! pic.twitter.com/EuK0Ld5Fk7

— David Lally (@davidmlally) July 22, 2015

In the American version, Riley’s dad attempts to feed her broccoli. This causes Disgust (Mindy Kaling), and later Anger (Lewis Black), to go off once Riley finds out there will be no dessert until she finishes her vegetables.

In the Japanese version, they tweaked this slightly to green peppers. According to Laska, it is green peppers, not broccoli, that are more universally disliked by Japanese children.

It might seem like a minor detail, but it makes a big difference, given that this film is all about what drives our emotions.

YouTube/Disney•Pixar Japanese and American children are grossed out by very different vegetables.

This isn’t the first time Disney has altered one of its films for international release. Disney made a few tweaks to the China release of “Iron Man 3”. Meanwhile, in the U.K. version of “Captain America: Winter Soldier,” Steve Rogers had a much different to-do list.

“Inside Out” has grossed a total of $US493.7 million worldwide. The film was released in Japan on July 18.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.