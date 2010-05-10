Pixar's "Toy Story" Site Doesn't Work On The iPad

Jon Gruber at Daring Fireball notes the failure of Disney’s Pixar site for Toy Story 3 on the iPad. It’s all Flash, so it doesn’t show up.



Steve Jobs is the biggest shareholder in Disney. He gained that stake when he sold Pixar to Disney in 2006. Steve was CEO and co-founder of Pixar.

Wonder if Steve will be sending an email to the people in charge of web design for Toy Story 3. For what it’s worth, Disney’s normal site plays nice with the iPad.

