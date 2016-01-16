10 hidden references to classic films in your favourite Pixar movies

Creators at Pixar apparently like to include subtle tributes to classic films in many of their own beloved animated movies.

Jorge Luengo Ruiz, a 22-year-old filmmaker from Madrid, told BuzzFeed that he noticed a ton of allusions in “Toy Story 3” and was inspired to make a video highlighting the cinematic references in Pixar films. He posted “Pixar’s Tribute to Cinema” on his Vimeo page. It has since gotten more than 840,000 views in the five days it’s been online.

Some of the references Ruiz included were to films such as the “Star Wars” franchise, “Jurassic Park,” and “The Shining.”

Check out comparisons he made and watch the entire video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

