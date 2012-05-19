Pixar Nearly Deleted 'Toy Story 2' Forever Before Its Release

Photo: Pixar / Toy Story 3 screengrab

“Toy Story 2” is considered of the best-ranked films in history, it’s one of the few films to score a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and it nearly vanished from the Disney vault forever right before its theatrical release. Pixar’s much-anticipated sequel to its 1995 hit “Toy Story” may have never made it to the big screen because the entire animation was accidentally deleted from its systems.



If it weren’t for a mum with back-up files, a year of work would have gone down the drain and we may have never seen “Toy Story 2” … for a few more years at least.

This video’s been floating around since last year, but its something you probably didn’t know about the film … and we’ve learned a lot of things about “Toy Story.”

However, it’s a nice tidbit to watch if you’ve never heard the story.

Check out the short film chronicling the near travesty below:

