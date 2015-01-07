HOUSE OF THE DAY: Pixar Cofounder Ed Catmull Is Selling His Hawaiian Vacation Home For $20 Million

Ed Catmull, cofounder and president of Pixar Animation Studios, has listed his Hawaiian home for $US20.138 million, Realtor.com reports.
The house has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a large swimming pool, and 125 feet of untouched beachfront. It’s located in Kailua, on the island of Oahu.
Catmull has quite the real estate portfolio — in addition to a $US6 million home in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighbourhood, he and his wife own homes in Piedmont, California and Salt Lake City, Utah.
They also previously owned two other homes in Kailua, but they sold both in 2012 for $US2.15 million and $US3.5 million, respectively.
The home is located on an oceanfront lot in Kailua, in the eastern part of the Hawaiian island of Oahu.
But there's plenty of seating options, even if you have a lot of guests. The living room and dining areas have large glass doors that open up to an inner pool area.
The kitchen is large and open, with custom teak cabinets, top-notch appliances, and a climate-controlled pantry and wine storage area. There's also an ice-making machine installed under the counter.
A set of stairs in the entryway leads to more bedrooms upstairs. There's also an elevator for those less inclined to walk up the stairs.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.