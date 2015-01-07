HOUSE OF THE DAY: Pixar Cofounder Ed Catmull Is Selling His Hawaiian Vacation Home For $20 Million

Ed Catmull, cofounder and president of Pixar Animation Studios, has listed his Hawaiian home for $US20.138 million, Realtor.com reports.

The house has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a large swimming pool, and 125 feet of untouched beachfront. It’s located in Kailua, on the island of Oahu.

Catmull has quite the real estate portfolio — in addition to a $US6 million home in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighbourhood, he and his wife own homes in Piedmont, California and Salt Lake City, Utah.

They also previously owned two other homes in Kailua, but they sold both in 2012 for $US2.15 million and $US3.5 million, respectively.

