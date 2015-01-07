HOUSE OF THE DAY: Pixar Cofounder Ed Catmull Is Selling His Hawaiian Vacation Home For $20 Million

Madeline Stone
Catmull houseKevin Winter / Getty Images, Choi International

Ed Catmull, cofounder and president of Pixar Animation Studios, has listed his Hawaiian home for $US20.138 million, Realtor.com reports.

The house has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a large swimming pool, and 125 feet of untouched beachfront. It’s located in Kailua, on the island of Oahu.

Catmull has quite the real estate portfolio — in addition to a $US6 million home in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighbourhood, he and his wife own homes in Piedmont, California and Salt Lake City, Utah.

They also previously owned two other homes in Kailua, but they sold both in 2012 for $US2.15 million and $US3.5 million, respectively. 

The home is located on an oceanfront lot in Kailua, in the eastern part of the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

The house itself has more than 10,500 square feet of space.

The interior has a classic Polynesian feel.

This living room looks exceptionally comfortable.

And this media room could also double as a bedroom.

But there's plenty of seating options, even if you have a lot of guests. The living room and dining areas have large glass doors that open up to an inner pool area.

This private pool area looks like a resort.

They even have a waterfall, lounge chairs, and sun umbrellas set up on the deck.

The kitchen is large and open, with custom teak cabinets, top-notch appliances, and a climate-controlled pantry and wine storage area. There's also an ice-making machine installed under the counter.

A set of stairs in the entryway leads to more bedrooms upstairs. There's also an elevator for those less inclined to walk up the stairs.

There are seven bedrooms in total, each with traditional Hawaiian decor.

Some of them even have ocean views, like this one, which also has a private terrace.

A downstairs office also takes advantage of the view.

And what a view that is -- Oahu has beautiful beaches.

There are lots of options for relaxing here.

Yet another seating area seems ideal for enjoying warm nights.

The beach is never too far away.

But there's also a home gym if you need a break from all that laying around.

There's also a studio guest house with its own kitchenette.

