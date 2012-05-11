The Co-Founder Of Pixar Is Unloading His California Dream House For $10.9 Million

Photo: Alian Pinel Realtors
The co-founder of Pixar, Ed Catmull, recently put his custom-built home near San Francisco on the market for $10.9 million, according to Realtor.com.Catmull commissioned architect Steve Wisenbaker to build his fantasy home.
The house has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and two-half bathrooms.
The kitchen has a Sub Zero refrigerator, two additional freezers, and four additional refrigerator drawers.
The master bedroom has built-in side table cabinets and shelving with electric shades and French Doors to a large private balcony. There's also a built-in TV at the end of the bed.
