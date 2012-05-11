The Co-Founder Of Pixar Is Unloading His California Dream House For $10.9 Million

Meredith Galante

Photo: Alian Pinel Realtors

The co-founder of Pixar, Ed Catmull, recently put his custom-built home near San Francisco on the market for $10.9 million, according to Realtor.com.Catmull commissioned architect  Steve Wisenbaker to build his fantasy home.

The house has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and two-half bathrooms.

Welcome to the Marin County town of Kentfield.

The estate sits on two-thirds of an acre that is completely gated.

Two of the walls in the living room are all bookshelves.

The home was originally built in 1935, but then extensively re-done in 2000.

We love the benches at the dining room table.

The great room is 32' x 36'.

The kitchen has a Sub Zero refrigerator, two additional freezers, and four additional refrigerator drawers.

The kitchen also features zinc slab countertops.

The blue Charvet Caumartin range stove makes a statement in the kitchen.

The master bedroom has built-in side table cabinets and shelving with electric shades and French Doors to a large private balcony. There's also a built-in TV at the end of the bed.

There's a huge walk-in closet in the master bedroom.

With a lot of built-in storage.

The master bathroom has his and her sinks.

The bathroom also features custom tile and a free-standing antique ceramic tub.

Most of the house has distressed walnut floors.

The three other bedrooms on the second floor all have bathrooms attached.

The mosaic tile is a nice touch.

The bedrooms appear to have great views.

Most of the rooms have blackout shades.

You don't see wallpapered ceilings every day.

There's a fully equipped gym.

There's a 520-square-foot garage.

We love that lattice work on the side of the house.

Perfectly manicured.

There's a dog run on the property.

The out-door dining area is picturesque.

There's a mountain view from the backyard.

The salt water pool is 50' x 20'.

There's even a water slide!

Looking for real estate in another state?

DON'T MISS: The Most Expensive House For Sale In Every State >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.