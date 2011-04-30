This New iPhone Photo Sharing App Just Beat colour At Its Own Game

Photo: Pixamid.com

Swedish tech startup Cartomapic just debuted its social photography app Pixamid at the TNW conference in Amsterdam.Pixamid uses Foursquare and Facebook check-ins along with GPS location data from your mobile device to decide where you are, then group pictures you take with others who are in the same location.



The app uploads pictures in the background, and shows you a feed of pictures taken by other users nearby.

Pixamid is a lot like colour, the Silicon Valley startup that received $41 million in funding in March, except we think it has a lot more potential to succeed.

Why? Because Pixamid leverages social networks people are already using, namely Facebook, Foursquare, Instagram, Flickr, and Picasa.

colour tries to decide who you’re with based on complex algorithms (including GPS data and microphone data), while Pixamid decides who you’re with based not only on GPS data, but also more check-ins via social networks you’re already using.

There’s a switch to turn on and off public sharing, and there’s an option to only share with select friends near you.

Pixamid can also pull in pictures you’ve taken using services like Instagram, another great feature.

Click here to download Pixamid for free from the App Store

(Via TechCrunch)

Don’t Miss: Here are the 10 iPhone accessories we’d love to have

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.