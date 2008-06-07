Pix of Apple (AAPL) 3G iPhone Reveal...Ugly grey and Video Chat

We’ve waited a whole year for this? CrunchGear posts photos of what is allegedly Apple’s “iPhone 2” (a.k.a., 3G iPhone) (AAPL). Bottom line? It’s thinner, it comes in grey and red, and it includes video chat–which looks pretty cool, actually. If you were betting on a 3G iPhone announcement to drive AAPL’s stock higher next week, you should probably pray hard that there’s more than meets the eye.



