An analyst downgraded Google after the YouTube advertiser boycott in the UK

Pivotal analyst Brian Wieser downgraded Google stock on Monday after an advertiser boycott in the UK, which followed reports that ads from major brands were appearing next to terrorist videos on YouTube.
Wieser downgraded Google’s stock from “buy” to a “hold” after many of the UK’s biggest brands boycotted Google’s advertising network over brand safety fears.
“Alphabet’s Google is facing a serious issue in the UK with brand safety issues, which has global repercussions,” Wieser wrote in the analyst note on Monday.
“Although spending by advertisers who have announced their intention to suspend spending on YouTube and other Google properties is relatively small so far, we think that awareness of the incident will marginally curtail global growth this year vs. prior expectations, leading us to reduce our price target on Alphabet slightly, to $US950 vs. $US970 previously.”
Google’s European boss Matt Brittin said on Monday that the issue of ads appearing next to hate speech on Google-owned sites affected “a handful of impressions and pennies not pounds of spend.”
Here’s the list of brands that have pulled their ads from Google:
- M&S
- HSBC
- RBS
- Lloyds
- Havas UK clients – the BBC, O2, Domino’s, the Royal Mail and others
- The Guardian
- The UK government
- McDonald’s UK
- L’Oreal
- Audi
More from Business Insider UK:
- 39 stunning photos that will make you fall in love with Earth
- I switched from Mac to Windows and I’m never going back — here’s why
- The director of ‘Logan’ delivered a brutal critique of big-budget superhero movies
- Trump’s Supreme Court nominee’s hearing is Monday — his rulings say a lot about his judicial style
- Oil slides as US production shows no signs of slowing down
Get the latest Google stock price here.
NOW WATCH: A hacker reveals the most secure thing you can do to your passwords
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.