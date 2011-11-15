The Guy Who Won $8.4 Million At The World Series Of Poker Won't Have To Pay A Penny In Taxes

Photo: AP

Pius Heinz won’t pay any taxes on the $8.4 million he won in the World Series of Poker Main Event, according to the blog Taxable Talk.Heinz is German, so he benefits from a US-German tax treaty that exempts Germans from paying US taxes on gambling winnings.



In addition, Germany doesn’t tax winnings because gambling is consider a use of after-tax income

Other players weren’t so lucky.

Third-place finisher and American Ben Lamb will have to pay nearly 44% taxes on his $4 million prize.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.