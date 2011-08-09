New Pittsburgh Coach Todd Graham Has Banned Twitter

The University of Pittsburgh’s new head football coach means business.



At the Panthers’ media day yesterday, Todd Graham announced Twitter would be banned for training camp, and possibly the entire season (via @Chris_Gates).

Pitt hasn’t lived up to expectations for the past few years, so Graham is setting the stage early that the team will focus on football only.

Wide receiver Cameron Saddler said “once we win that national championship … tweet away!”

