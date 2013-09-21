University Of Pittsburgh Student Dressed As Spider-Man Arrested For Robbery

A University of Pittsburgh student was arrested early this morning

for attempted robbery after he allegedly tried to hold up a convenience store while wearing a full Spider-Man costume, according to a local news station.

WPXI reports that 21-year-old Pitt student Jonathan Hewson was charged with robbery — a felony — after allegedly breaking into the Atwood Express, a convenience store down the street from his house. Hewson allegedly fled the scene after being shocked with a Taser by a store clerk.

He was arrested by police a block away from the store and taken to Allegheny County Jail in handcuffs, while still dressed as Spider-Man.

Hewson’s bond has been set at $US50,000 and he has been ordered to undergo a mental evaluation, according to WPXI.

