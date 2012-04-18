These New Pittsburgh Steelers Throwback Jerseys Are Absolutely Terrible

The NFL’s same old new Nike uniforms unveiling a few weeks ago came with a caveat: individual teams will release their own alternate/throwback uniforms when they feel like it.



The Pittsburgh Steelers chose to do so Tuesday, as they unveiled these ugly throwback get ups to celebrate their 80th anniversary.

Here’s a front view:

Photo: @Steelers

From the back:

Photo: @Steelers

This is Steelers backup running back Isaac Redman posing, all smiles:

Photo: @Steelers

And here he is again. This time he doesn’t look as happy. Perhaps because he’s posing from inside a bathroom?

Photo: @Steelers

