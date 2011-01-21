City Of Pittsburgh Rakes In $45 Million During NFL Playoffs

It’s impossible to quantify the exact impact that hosting sporting events has on a city, but Pittsburgh’s tourism board estimates that the Steelers’ two home playoff games could bring around $45 million to the area.



Just the parking tax on the 8,000 parking spots around Heinz Field should generate $100,000.

Hotels, restaurants, bars, and other shops are also seeing a bump in business.

Pittsburgh received an economic bump of about $15 million earlier this year from the New Year’s Day Winter Classic at Heinz Field.

