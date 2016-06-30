The Steelers practice a strange workout where they hurl giant medicine balls at each other on a sand volleyball court

James Harrison is in a league of his own when it comes to working out. The 38-year-old Steeler routinely posts videos to his Instagram that show him doing 1,000-pound leg presses, 700-pound squats, and a whole assortment of other exercises whose names and functions I will readily admit to not knowing.

But working out in a gym can often feel soul-crushing and repetitive, especially in the summer months when the sun is out and the weather is nice. Best to take your workouts outside, as Harrison and his Pittsburgh teammates do each year when they bring massive medicine balls onto a beach volleyball court and take turns hurling them back and forth at one another.

This, according to Harrison’s videos, is a game called Danneyball.

Behold:



This isn’t the first time Harrison and his teammates have played this game. Last year, too, Harrison posted footage of Danneyball. Note the spin on Harrison’s “serve”:



Just like lifting, when playing Danneyball it is important to use proper technique and not overdo it with the weight. Don’t want to throw out your back there, champ.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.