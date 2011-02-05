Watch Pittsburgh Steelers Kicker Shaun Suisham Nail A 58-Yard Field Goal – In HIGH SCHOOL

The upcoming Super Bowl game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers might just come down to its kickers. Despite signing its current kicker Shaun Suisham midway through this season, the Steelers just might have the edge with its Canadian-born kicker.



When he was 17-years old, Shaun Suisham easily kicked a 58-yard field goal through the uprights. Those three points won his team the game and the local championship.

Suisham’s longest field goal as a pro? A 52-yarder with the Washington Redskins. Watch Suisham make the longest kick of his life below (via TVCogeco):



