Steelers Fan Is Auctioning His "Right Arm" On eBay For Super Bowl Tickets

Photo: eBay

No, not his actual arm.But eBay user steelerfan41974 is auctioning off a cast model of his arm in the hope that someone will find his gimmick funny enough to hook him up with tickets.



The seller has tried unsuccessfully to sell his arm for tickets to the Steelers two other Super Bowl appearances since 2005, but has had no luck.

Here’s a passage from the comical posting, “As you can see in the pictures and much like last time the right arm does it all. It will run the sweeper…it will wash dishes…it will channel surf…it will hug on the wife…it will smack the wife’s arse…it will steal the last beer from the fridge…it will do the laundry…it will hang your favourite towels on a Christmas tree…it will help rebuild your basement after the giant flood ruins everything in the basement…it pretty much does it all.”

So far there have been four bids, and the price of the arm is up to $1.25. But If you want in you’d better act quickly, because there’s only 36 hours remaining on this auction.

