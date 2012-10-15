Pittsburgh Steelers Rookie Arrested For DUI After Allegedly Fleeing Police On Foot

Photo: Getty Images

Rookie nose tackle Alameda Ta’amu was arrested early Sunday in Pittsburgh for DUI, aggravate assault with a vehicle, and resisting arrest, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.Ta’amu was allegedly driving with a .196 BAC and had to be chased down by police on foot. From The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:



Alerted to the situation, a fully-uniformed officer who was working an off-duty detail at an East Carson Street bar spotted the vehicle, drew his handgun, and shouted at the driver to halt. Mr. Ta’amu swerved his vehicle, nearly running over the officer. Mr. Ta’amu then sped away in the wrong lane of traffic and the officer pursued on foot.

Meantime, the affidavit notes that two other uniformed officers working off-duty details at local bars drew their guns and gave multiple commands for Ta’amu to stop. Both officers had to dive out of the way to avoid being run over, the document indicates.

As Mr. Ta’amu was being pursued by multiple officers on foot, he crashed his vehicle into a parked car, injuring the driver, Ms. Kosko. Police said she had heavy swelling to her head and was transported to UPMC Mercy from which she was later released.

Ta’amu’s car hit yet another parked vehicle and he got out of his car and started running away from the cops on foot. When police caught up to him, Ta’amu resisted being handcuffed and an officer had to punch him in the face and use two sets of handcuffs in order to restrain him.

Ta’amu has a court date October 13.

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert’s statement:

“We are disappointed to hear about the situation regarding Alameda Ta’amu. We will gather more facts before providing any further comment.”

