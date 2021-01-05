Pittsburgh police are investigating 2 explosions that happened fewer than 2 hours apart

Pittsburgh Police Pittsburgh Police are looking for this pick up truck in connection to the incident.

Police in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, are investigating reports of two explosions that occurred within two hours on Sunday night.

No one was injured in the reported explosions, but one car was damaged.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said they’re looking for a white pickup truck in connection to an IED being thrown at a parked car.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Police in Pennsylvania are investigating reports of two explosions that occurred within two hours of each other on Sunday night.

Pittsburgh Police said on Twitter that the first explosion happened at 9 p.m., and officers are now looking for a white pickup truck in connection to an IED being thrown at a parked car.

The second reported exploration happened just after 10:30 p.m. â€” police said residents reported “feeling their homes shake and some type of odor in the air.”

In a statement on Twitter, police said their department bomb squad has not recovered any evidence, but the investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE: 01/04/21 9:52 a.m. With respect to the incident on Dinwiddie St., residents reported feeling their homes shake and some type of odor in the air. The Bomb Squad responded with explosives sniffing K9's, but no evidence has been recovered. The investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/N0nu48cNyl — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) January 4, 2021

No injuries were reported in either explosion, but police said a parked vehicle was damaged in the first blast.

Pittsburgh Police Cmdr. Jason Lando told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 that at the scene of the damaged car, investigators found nails in the street and suspect the IED was “homemade.”

“It appears from the video footage that the object was thrown out of the window of a moving vehicle, not necessarily targeting any one person,” he said.

No other further details are immediately available, though the police department said the city’s fire investigation unit and bomb squad are still investigating, according to NBC News.

The explosions come a little more than a week after a bomb in downtown Nashville injured three people and damaged dozens of buildings. The suspected bomber, Anthony Warner, was killed in the blast.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.