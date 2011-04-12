WATCH This Pirates Fan Get Tasered And Beaten As The Pittsburgh Crowd Chants "U-S-A!"

Police in Pittsburgh were caught on tape subduing an unruly Pirates fan, who refused to go down even after being shocked with a taser and hit in the head with clubs.



The incident happened at Saturday night’s game between the Pirates and Rockies. The fan appears to be drunk and was allegedly shouting obscenities at the crowd.

At one point you can hear the taser gun going off, but it appears to have no effect on the man. So police begin hitting him with their clubs … and again he seems unfazed.

All the while, the crowd chants “U-S-A! U-S-A!” Check out the video shot by Counting Baseballs:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The man, who was later identified as Scott Ashley, “incited the crowd by getting louder with me, challenging me to remove him from his seat,” according to the police report. He’s still being held in the county jail.

