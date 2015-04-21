A woman was injured at an MLB game when a foul ball hit her in the head through the protective netting

A woman standing behind home plate at PNC Park in Pittsburgh was injured when a foul ball pushed the protective netting back and struck her in the back of the head.

The incident occurred in the second inning when Starlin Castro of the Chicago Cubs fouled a pitch straight back. The woman can be seen grabbing her head and then falling to the ground.

Fan at the Cubs/Pirates game too close to the net behind home plate and takes one to the head pic.twitter.com/FQpL2pApeV

— Jeremy (@CelticTornado) April 21, 2015

According to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the fan was removed on a stretcher and taken to a local hospital but was conscious and alert. As she was removed from the stadium she gave a “thumbs up” gesture to fans in the section.

A full video of the incident can be seen at MLB.com.

