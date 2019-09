OMG!



ThePittsburghChannel.com:

Natural gas and drilling fluids are spewing from an out-of-control well in Clearfield County.

Emergency officials said a mile-wide area has been evacuated after an operation drilling into the Marcellus Shale ruptured on Friday.The FAA has issued a flight restriction in the immediate area.

Read the whole thing >

(Via @contrahour)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.