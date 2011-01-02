Pittsburgh Fires Coach Mike Haywood After He Gets Arrested For Roughing Up Girlfriend

Photo: AP

A day after Mike Haywood was arrested on a domestic violence charge, the University of Pittsburgh fired its new football coach.Haywood, 46, stepped into the role vacated by Dave Wannstedt just two weeks ago, on December 16. Haywood was previously the head coach at Miami (Ohio) where he led the Redhawks to a 9-4 record.



He was released today after paying $1,000 bail, but Pittsburgh clearly wanted to distance itself from Haywood after the charge was upgraded from a misdemeanour to felony domestic battery in the presence of a minor.

Earlier today Haywood said, “It isn’t fair. The truth will eventually come out.”

