Pittman, Hirschhorn Trade Stereogum for BuzzNet Stake

Henry Blodget

Silicon Alley 100 moguls Bob Pittman (No. 10) and Jason Hirschhorn (No. 39), along with Stereogum founder Scott Lapatine, are trading the company for a stake in BuzzNet, the Post says. The transaction reportedly values Stereogum at a modest $5 million (though Portfolio says the number is smaller).

Related: Gawker Media peddling Idolator music site?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us