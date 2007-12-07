Pittman, Hirschhorn Trade Stereogum for BuzzNet Stake

Silicon Alley 100 moguls Bob Pittman (No. 10) and Jason Hirschhorn (No. 39), along with Stereogum founder Scott Lapatine, are trading the company for a stake in BuzzNet, the Post says. The transaction reportedly values Stereogum at a modest $5 million (though Portfolio says the number is smaller).

