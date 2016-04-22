Brad Pitt praised Angelina Jolie for her 'no vanity' approach to cancer

Angelina Jolie has had a rough couple of years. After discovering she has an 87% chance of developing breast cancer, the actress had a double mastectomy in 2013. In March 2015, the mother of six had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed after early signs of ovarian cancer.

But Jolie’s husband, Brad Pitt, has supported every decision his wife has made when it comes to her health.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Carl Mueller

