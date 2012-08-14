Pitfall creator: Zynga gives the casual market a bad name

By Rachel Weber



David Crane, one of Activision’s founders and the man who created Pitfall, has taken a swipe at social gaming giant Zynga in a recent interview.

“If you ask someone what they thought a casual game was a few years ago, they might have said something like Angry Birds. Now they’ll probably say something like Farmville,” he told Game Informer.

“I don’t like to lump those social games in with casual games. I think it’s those Zynga-like games that give the ‘casual’ market a bad name.”

Crane is currently promoting a Kickstarter campaign for a new Jungle Adventure title with developers from Atari, Activision, Nickelodeon, AddictingGames and Disney. He’s asking for $900,000 and currently has 211 backers.

“I think it’s hilarious because there must have been some kind of miracle, because 10 years ago everyone was playing these kinds of games and now everyone forgot they existed just because they’re on phones now,” he added.

“I kind of feel like I’ve always made casual games. I make games for people who like to have fun and enjoy games on any level. Games are about diversion; that’s very casual.”

