Tokyo Is Covered In Snow After A Rare Heavy Storm [PICTURES]

Huge areas of Japan, including the capital city of Tokyo, were hit by a rare heavy snowstorm on Saturday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued the first heavy snow warning for Tokyo in 13 years, the AFP reports.

Hundreds of flights have been canceled and thousands are without power due to the severe weather.

The Associated Press reports that the storm had already dumped about 4 inches of snow on the city by Saturday afternoon and a total of 8 inches is expected by Sunday morning. Tokyo averages around 4.3 inches of snow each year, according to Weather.com meteorologist Nick Wiltgen.



Below are some pictures of the snow-covered city:

Visitors walk in the snow, in front of a full-size model of Japan’s popular robot animation character Gundam at Daiba in Tokyo.

People walk against blowing snow in Tokyo.

A woman walks past bicycles covered with snow at Tokyo’s Ginza shopping district in Tokyo.

A man takes a photo at a park near the Imperial Palace as snow falls in Tokyo.

A woman walks at a park near the Imperial Palace.

A girl reacts to strong wind at a park near the Imperial Palace.

A man walks towards Tokyo Station building.

Visitors take photos at the Imperial Palace as snow falls.

