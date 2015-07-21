36 awesome photos that sum up Pitchfork Music Festival

The 10th annual Pitchfork Music Festival took place in Chicago this weekend, and despite a downpour on Saturday afternoon that briefly shut things down, the rest of the weekend went off without a hitch.
Headliners Chance The Rapper, Wilco and Sleater-Kinny all put on incredible, energetic sets, and even lesser-known mid-afternoon acts like Parquet Courts and Caribou put on equally impressive shows.
In case you didn’t have the chance to attend this year’s three-day festival in Chicago, IL., Business Insider was there to capture all the glory so you don’t miss out.
Even though ILoveMakonnen played both of big hits twice ('I Don't Sell Molly No More,' and 'Tuesday'), his set was an energetic way to kickstart Friday afternoon. He even FaceTimed his mother from the stage.
Mac DeMarco set was as goofy as it was blisteringly entertaining. They trolled the audience (their guitarist kept referencing bands that weren't playing the festival, like Red Hot Chilli Peppers & Thom Yorke), played their hits, and made things personal as Mac serenaded his lady.
Wilco surprised the hometown crowd by playing their surprise new album 'Star Wars' in its entirety. It was awesome.
And then came the rain. The festival was shut down briefly and re-opened as sheets of rain, lightning, and thunder shook things up.
Parquet Courts put on a great show, proving sometimes the bands you don't know can really surprise you.
Carrie Brownstein of 'Portlandia' fame dominated the main stage Saturday night for an incredibly badass, raucous set.
Local favourite Chance the Rapper closed out the festival with style and grace. His set was full of Chicago love.
