36 awesome photos that sum up Pitchfork Music Festival

Brett Arnold
Pitchfork chance 2Stanislav Golovchuk/Medium Gallery

The 10th annual Pitchfork Music Festival took place in Chicago this weekend, and despite a downpour on Saturday afternoon that briefly shut things down, the rest of the weekend went off without a hitch.

Headliners Chance The Rapper, Wilco and Sleater-Kinny all put on incredible, energetic sets, and even lesser-known mid-afternoon acts like Parquet Courts and Caribou put on equally impressive shows.

In case you didn’t have the chance to attend this year’s three-day festival in Chicago, IL., Business Insider was there to capture all the glory so you don’t miss out.

Even though ILoveMakonnen played both of big hits twice ('I Don't Sell Molly No More,' and 'Tuesday'), his set was an energetic way to kickstart Friday afternoon. He even FaceTimed his mother from the stage.

The crowd was having a blast.

Steve Gunn croons to the cheering crowd.

Paul Sukeena of Steve Gunn.

Mac DeMarco set was as goofy as it was blisteringly entertaining. They trolled the audience (their guitarist kept referencing bands that weren't playing the festival, like Red Hot Chilli Peppers & Thom Yorke), played their hits, and made things personal as Mac serenaded his lady.

One of Mac DeMarco's (hilarious) guitar players.

Panda Bear gets down to it -- just a man and his insanely complicated computer rig in the hot sun.

Wilco surprised the hometown crowd by playing their surprise new album 'Star Wars' in its entirety. It was awesome.

Wilco's John Stirrat was in top form.

As was the legendary Nels Cline, whose guitar theatrics add so much to Wilco's live sound.

And then came the rain. The festival was shut down briefly and re-opened as sheets of rain, lightning, and thunder shook things up.

Soon enough, the sun returned and rocking resumed.

Festival favourite Kurt Vile played an abridge set after the rainfall.

Guitarist from Kurt Vile.

Parquet Courts put on a great show, proving sometimes the bands you don't know can really surprise you.

Parquet Courts guitarist.

A$AP Ferg may have been a little late, but he more than made up for it.

Carrie Brownstein of 'Portlandia' fame dominated the main stage Saturday night for an incredibly badass, raucous set.

Sleater-Kinney's Corin Tucker getting down to business.

Killer Mike and El-P of Run The Jewels really know how to get a party started.

Live rap shows don't get much more fun than this.

Caribou started slow but gradually picked up steam and had the whole crowd moving to their music.

He was really feeling it.

If you haven't heard of Courtney Barnett, you will soon.

Courtney Barnett's bassist rocked out hard.

Local favourite Chance the Rapper closed out the festival with style and grace. His set was full of Chicago love.

It was a big night for Chance, and he delivered.

Were you there? See if you can find yourself or your friends.

The crowd was having a blast.

Think you've got what it takes to handle a festival?

We thought so, too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.