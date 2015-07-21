36 awesome photos that sum up Pitchfork Music Festival

The 10th annual Pitchfork Music Festival took place in Chicago this weekend, and despite a downpour on Saturday afternoon that briefly shut things down, the rest of the weekend went off without a hitch.

Headliners Chance The Rapper, Wilco and Sleater-Kinny all put on incredible, energetic sets, and even lesser-known mid-afternoon acts like Parquet Courts and Caribou put on equally impressive shows.

In case you didn’t have the chance to attend this year’s three-day festival in Chicago, IL., Business Insider was there to capture all the glory so you don’t miss out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.