These 5 slides show where most of the VC money went in the last 3 months

It’s good to be in the tech startup scene these days.

A number of VCs are raising record-size funds, while some startups are achieving incredible valuations with relative ease.

When the market gets this hot, it’s easy to lose track of all the transactions.

So Pitchbook, a company that analyses global private equity and venture capital data, put together a slide deck that sums up all the VC transactions by region in the first quarter of 2015.

No. 5: Los Angeles. LA companies raised more than $560 million in the first quarter. Most of the money went to consumer and healthcare startups. Stance, a luxury socks startup, raised with the highest valuation at $245 million. No. 4: Pacific Northwest. Companies here raised $687 million, with more than half of it going to the IT sector. Porch, which makes software to help homeowners find home repair professionals, saw its valuation jump 5.1x to $435 million. The region's median pre-money valuation also more than doubled from last quarter. No. 3: Boston. Startups here raised a total of $1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2015. Healthcare and IT startups took in more than 85% of the total funding. Seres Health, a drug maker, was the highest valued company at $389 million. No. 2: New York City. It barely beat out Boston, with $1.42 billion in VC money going to startups there. The IT and B2B sectors took in the lion's share, while consumer startups also raised about a quarter of the total money. Social commerce service Fancy had the highest valuation at $1.18 billion. No. 1: San Francisco Bay Area. Startups in and around Silicon Valley raised $5.4 billion in the first quarter alone, which is more than the sum of all other regions combined. The IT sector raised $2.1 billion, while both the healthcare and consumer sectors also attracted more than $1 billion each. Cab hailing app Lyft had the highest pre-money valuation of $2 billion when it raised more than $500 million in March. Now that you've seen the hottest regions for startups... Check out the 13 enterprise startups with the most VC funding>>

